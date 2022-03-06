XP Power (LON:XPP) Given New GBX 5,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
XPP stock opened at GBX 3,485 ($46.76) on Wednesday. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 3,485 ($46.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The company has a market cap of £684.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,755.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,083.79.
About XP Power (Get Rating)
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
