Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

