Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) to post $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.73. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. 640,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

