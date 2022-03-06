Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will announce $74.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $76.78 million. ChargePoint posted sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $468.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 11,623,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

