Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.32 billion and the lowest is $21.09 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $84.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ET traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,828,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,181,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.