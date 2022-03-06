Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 997,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.