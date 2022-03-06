Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

