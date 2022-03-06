Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Univest Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $31.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.