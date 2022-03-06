Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

