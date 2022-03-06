Zacks: Analysts Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AIkido Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,292. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

