Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DermTech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 478,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,111. The company has a market cap of $386.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.