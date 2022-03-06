Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will post sales of $698.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.76 million and the lowest is $694.20 million. Masonite International posted sales of $646.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Masonite International stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

