Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $63.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.71 billion and the lowest is $62.97 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $281.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson has a one year low of $169.75 and a one year high of $282.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day moving average is $229.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.