Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $131.99 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,345 shares of company stock worth $16,776,974. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

