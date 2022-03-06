Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $16.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

SLP stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,952. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.