Zacks: Analysts Expect Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Suzano will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suzano.

Get Suzano alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 271,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,179.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 737,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SUZ opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzano (SUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.