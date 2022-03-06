Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

