Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.13. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.
Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
