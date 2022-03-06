Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.13. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

