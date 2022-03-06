Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

CORR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 130,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

