Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Evolus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 638,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,482. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $529.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

