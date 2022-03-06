Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Evolus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 638,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,482. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $529.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.17.
About Evolus (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.