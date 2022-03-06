Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.12. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 1.58.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.