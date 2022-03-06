Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

