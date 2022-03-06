Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will report $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. Netflix posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $16.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.76 and its 200 day moving average is $562.66. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

