Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 25,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,739. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

