Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 25,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,739. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.