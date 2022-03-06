Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of ($1.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

TNP opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

