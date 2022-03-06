Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

ECL traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,547. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.