Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Announce -$1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will post ($1.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

