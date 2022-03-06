Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

MGM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 6,807,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.