Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.58 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $29.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 10,949,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,952. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.