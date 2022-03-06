Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.58 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $29.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 10,949,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,952. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

