Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,816. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.