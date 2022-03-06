Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

