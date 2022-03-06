Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $928.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to report sales of $928.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $898.00 million and the highest is $981.44 million. ResMed reported sales of $768.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $254.60. The company had a trading volume of 509,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.07. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

