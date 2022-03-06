Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.58. 446,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.21. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $367.20 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

