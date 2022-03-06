Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

