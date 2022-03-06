Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. The company’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. Its top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.