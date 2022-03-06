Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Arconic stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

