Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Legrand has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

