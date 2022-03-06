Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ocugen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

