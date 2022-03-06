Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE:GSL opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

