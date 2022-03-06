Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

