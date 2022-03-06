Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.71.

ZLAB opened at $40.50 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.