Zealium Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Zealium has a total market cap of $14,057.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,794,997 coins and its circulating supply is 17,794,997 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

