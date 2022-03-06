Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,818 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.44 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.