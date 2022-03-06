Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lowered by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

