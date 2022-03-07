-$0.02 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

