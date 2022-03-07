-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NVTS opened at $8.30 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.