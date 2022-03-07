$0.09 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

