$0.13 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 55.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,539 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Outfront Media by 75.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 8,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.