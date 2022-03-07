-$0.17 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $57,530,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,309. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.