$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TPG’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG.

NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 959,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,028. TPG has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

